Raking all the leaves that fall on your lawn may not be necessary

You may think all the leaves have to be raked off your lawn, but that's not necessarily the case.
By John Chapman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rakes are out and people are going to work. Lawns across Omaha are beginning to fill up with leaves as they start their annual invasion of our yards.

They can certainly be pretty this time of year, but can also create a lot of work. The good news is you don’t have to rake them all up. John Fech with the University of Nebraska Extension says you can save some to act as a blanket around your plants.

“We’re 10 inches behind our normal precipitation and soil,” Fech said. “Leaving a couple of inches between perennial plants is a good idea because it’s going to help retain moisture. You don’t want to overdo it, though, there’s a sweet spot if you end up with between 6-8 inches that could cause a little smothering.”

Going over leaves on the lawn with a munching mower and integrating them back into your lawn, can help increase organic matter, especially in new lawns -- but you will have to do some work. You don’t want to leave too many leaves on your lawn.

“If you leave 6 to 8 inches on top of the lawn, you may end up with a situation where you have some smothering, and it may cause, especially if we get some ice over the winter, you may end up with lots of dead patches if you don’t pulverize those leaves and work them into the ground.”

Fech says by using leaves to cover your plants and fertilize your lawn, you may only have to bag up half to two-thirds of the leaves that fall -- and that will cut down on the number of yard waste bags that will be dumped in the landfill.

“Leave it on the lawn bag, no more,” he said. “Those are the themes and rallying cries of the Nebraska Extension as we try to encourage people to do that as a resource rather than a waste product.”

Fech also said another way to keep those yard waste bags out of the landfill is to use a bagger on your lawnmower to collect the leaves and create your own compost pile.

