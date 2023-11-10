Prior Omaha sex offender sentenced on child pornography charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Richard Tripp, 71, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln to 235 months (just over 19 years) in federal prison, followed by 13 years of supervised release. He will also be required to re-register as a sex offender.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators say they received eight reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning the uploading of child porn on the online file-sharing service Imgur; the files reportedly showed the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers. The company reported the uploads to the agency as required by law. The reports indicated that the same IP address uploaded 38 files depicting child porn between July 7 and July 22 of 2020. Investigators determined the IP was assigned to Tripp’s Lincoln residence.

A search warrant was served at the address associated with the IP address in August of 2020. Three registered sex offenders were living there, including Tripp. Several of his devices were seized and forensic examinations were performed on them. Across laptops and external hard drives, investigators discovered at least 1,400 files that contained sexually explicit images of young people. At least 30 of them depicted the bondage of children, and at least four more showed bestiality involving children.

Tripp had previously been convicted in April 2007 on two counts of first-degree sexual assault in Douglas County Court; the counts involved an 8-year-old and 9-year-old. Tripp was sentenced to two 5-10 year sentences running concurrently and was released from prison in 2017.

Tripp reportedly refused to take responsibility for his crimes even after being convicted and continued to blame his roommate. Jon Bogart was sentenced in July 2021 in a separate case to 150 months in prison based upon child porn found on devices he possessed at that residence.

