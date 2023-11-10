We are Local
Presidential Candidate Tim Scott cancels Iowa events due to flu

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. AP...
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Dean Welte
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - South Carolina Republican Senator and Presidential Candidate Tim Scott has had to reschedule his event in Iowa for Friday and this weekend.

According to a campaign official, Scott has come down with the flu and is returning to South Carolina to rest and recover. Scott’s campaign says he plans to be back in Iowa next week.

On Friday, Scott was supposed to have events in Jefferson and Carroll with a town hall also planned for Saturday at a Pizza Ranch in Storm Lake.

