Papillion man suspected in assault on former US senator

Council Bluffs Police have identified the man suspected of assaulting former Sen. Marth McSally (R-AZ) while she was in the metro this week.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police have identified the man suspected of assaulting former Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) while she was in the metro this week.

The assault happened at River’s Edge Park under the I-480 bridge Wednesday morning.

CPD release surveillance camera images that the department said show 25-year-old Dominic Henton of Papillion “as he followed Sen. McSally eastbound over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bride and then southbound onto the trail.”

In an Instagram video about the incident, McSally said a man grabbed her “in a bear hug” then molested and fondled her until she fought him off. She said she threw her water bottle at him and chased him into the brush, where he hid before running off.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Henton Thursday night, charging him with of county of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. According to CBPD, Henton “is believed to be transient at this time and may frequent the area of the Riverfront on both the Iowa and Nebraska sides.”

“The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Henton,” police said in a news release. “Please do not approach him but instead contact 911 if his whereabouts are known.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

