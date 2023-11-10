Omaha Police arrest man suspected of leading pursuit through metro
Tuesday OPD helicopter pursuit starting in Sarpy ended with crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say the man suspected of leading them on a pursuit that began in Sarpy County Tuesday has been arrested by OPD on multiple charges.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies had initiated the pursuit in La Vista that afternoon; the chase ended after a crash at 59th and Girard streets, not far from Springville Elementary School.
OPD said the driver, identified as 33-year-old Refugio Arcos-Hernandez, then ran away but suffered a self-inflicted injury and was apprehended and taken to the hospital.
Arcos-Hernandez is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, which comes from a Douglas County warrant issued on Nov. 1. He also faces charges for flight to avoid arrest, weapon possession by a prohibited person, resisting arrest, obstruction, leaving the scene, willful reckless driving and not having a driver’s license.
Additional charges from Sarpy County may be pending.
