We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police arrest man suspected of leading pursuit through metro

Tuesday OPD helicopter pursuit starting in Sarpy ended with crash in Omaha
6 News WOWT Live at 10
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say the man suspected of leading them on a pursuit that began in Sarpy County Tuesday has been arrested by OPD on multiple charges.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies had initiated the pursuit in La Vista that afternoon; the chase ended after a crash at 59th and Girard streets, not far from Springville Elementary School.

A pursuit that prompted Papillion-La Vista schools to take precautions Tuesday afternoon ended...
A pursuit that prompted Papillion-La Vista schools to take precautions Tuesday afternoon ended shortly after a crash in north Omaha.(6 News WOWT)

OPD said the driver, identified as 33-year-old Refugio Arcos-Hernandez, then ran away but suffered a self-inflicted injury and was apprehended and taken to the hospital.

Refugio Arcos-Hernandez, 33
Refugio Arcos-Hernandez, 33(Omaha Police Dept.)

Arcos-Hernandez is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, which comes from a Douglas County warrant issued on Nov. 1. He also faces charges for flight to avoid arrest, weapon possession by a prohibited person, resisting arrest, obstruction, leaving the scene, willful reckless driving and not having a driver’s license.

Additional charges from Sarpy County may be pending.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Tuberculosis case confirmed as Douglas County prepares to declare health emergency
Omaha Police are investigating a possible assault at a Baker's grocery store Thursday.
Two women, one juvenile cited after four employees assaulted at two Omaha grocery stores
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, right, announced Matt Kuhse, left, as the new City Attorney on...
City of Omaha, mayor sued for sexual discrimination over City Attorney appointment
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges in shooting of unarmed man
16-year-old injured in west Omaha stabbing

Latest News

Mild weather as far as the forecast goes
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Council Bluffs Police have identified the man suspected of assaulting former Sen. Marth McSally...
Papillion man arrested in assault on former U.S. senator from Arizona
Chilly today but then warmer air returns
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank that promotes conservative policies, gives...
Conservative think tank gives Iowa high grade for ‘education freedom’