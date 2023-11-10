Omaha Police arrest man in 2021 felony child abuse case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested a man in connection with a felony child abuse case from 2021.

OPD tells 6 News Domanic Brown, 31, was arrested for felony child abuse and possession of child pornography. The charges stem from an incident that occurred two years ago but was only reported earlier this year.

Domanic Brown, 31 (Omaha Police Dept.)

OPD says due to Brown’s involvement in the community, they are asking any additional victims to come forward. If you believe your child is a victim, call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-652-1999 or 911. Additional resources can also be found at Project Harmony’s website.

