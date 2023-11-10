We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police arrest man in 2021 felony child abuse case

Omaha Police say they arrested a man in connection with a felony child abuse case from 2021.
Omaha Police say they arrested a man in connection with a felony child abuse case from 2021.(KOTA KEVN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested a man in connection with a felony child abuse case from 2021.

OPD tells 6 News Domanic Brown, 31, was arrested for felony child abuse and possession of child pornography. The charges stem from an incident that occurred two years ago but was only reported earlier this year.

Domanic Brown, 31
Domanic Brown, 31(Omaha Police Dept.)

OPD says due to Brown’s involvement in the community, they are asking any additional victims to come forward. If you believe your child is a victim, call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-652-1999 or 911. Additional resources can also be found at Project Harmony’s website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Tuberculosis case confirmed as Douglas County prepares to declare health emergency
Omaha Police are investigating a possible assault at a Baker's grocery store Thursday.
Two women, one juvenile cited after four employees assaulted at two Omaha grocery stores
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, right, announced Matt Kuhse, left, as the new City Attorney on...
City of Omaha, mayor sued for sexual discrimination over City Attorney appointment
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges in shooting of unarmed man
16-year-old injured in west Omaha stabbing

Latest News

Raking all the leaves that fall on your lawn may not be necessary
6 News WOWT Live at 5
6 News WOWT Live at 5
Handcuffs image
Man arrested on false imprisonment charge in Cass County wanted on warrants in two other Nebraska counties
A Fremont man died after being struck by a train Friday morning.
Fremont man dies after truck collides with train in Dodge County