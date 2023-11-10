Omaha hospitals talk impact since generic ADHD prescription became available

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) impacts millions of kids and adults.

At Children’s Omaha, Psychiatry Division Chief Dr. Jennifer McWilliams said the prescriptions used to treat the condition are crucial.

“It’s not just kids being lazy or parents not wanting to parent or teachers not wanting to teach,” McWilliams said. “Without these medications, these kids have significant difficulties with focus, emotional regulation, and impulse control.”

McWilliams said part of the ADHD drug shortage has been a domino effect starting with Adderall that then expanded to other medications like Focalin, Ritalin, Concerta, and Vyvanse.

“Kids who were doing well on Adderall suddenly couldn’t get the medication, and so a lot of us resorted to switching them to different but similar medications,” she said. “Then those medications went on backorder and there was a shortage of those.”

Omaha area pharmacies have felt the pinch of the nationwide shortage, but are now seeing some relief. The FDA recently approved several generic versions of the drug Vyvanse.

Nebraska Medicine’s pharmacy operations director Amy McMurtry said around half of their patients have switched to it.

“Between Vyvanse and the generic form, we have definitely seen relief with the drug shortages that we were experiencing,” McMurtry said. “We’ve been better able to take care of our patients and ensure that they can get the medications that they need.”

As for the other ADHD medications, she said most of their supply chain issues have been resolved, except for generic Focaline.

She said they even have most strengths of generic and brand-name Adderall in stock.

“We’re still seeing intermittent availability with immediate release formulations, but most of the ER forms we are able to get back in.”

That isn’t the case for every pharmacy though.

Kohll’s RX told 6 News it’s still a bit of a challenge to keep both brand-name Vyvanse and its generic version in supply. They also said it’s hit-and-miss getting Adderall, Ritalin, and Concerta resupplied.

Even with this relief, McWilliams warned ADHD patients are not seeing the light at the end of the tunnel quite yet.

“There’s been an increasing number of kids diagnosed with ADHD in the last several years,” she said. “If we’re not increasing production across the board of these medications, I worry that is going to be a temporary stopgap at best.”

6 News also reached out to CVS and Walgreens about the Vyvanse generic’s impact on their pharmacies here in Omaha. CVS said they are not experiencing supply issues for Vyvanse or Ritalin. We have not heard back from Walgreens.

