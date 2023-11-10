OFD crews respond to central Omaha vehicle blaze

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a vehicle fire Friday morning was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a vehicle fire near 28th and Woolworth at 9:15 a.m. On arrival, crews noticed the fire from a truck had spread to an adjacent home, and a working fire was declared. Crews were able to declare the flames under control in a little more than 10 minutes.

The fire was determined to be accidental; the exact cause has not been released. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. MUD and OPPD were both called to the scene. Fire officials noted the majority of the damage occurred on the exterior of the home.

