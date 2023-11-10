North Omaha Scooter’s to reopen after drive-thru was destroyed in September

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There hasn’t been any coffee brewing lately on the corner of 30th and Ames in Omaha for months, but the owner of Scooter’s says that will soon change.

Back in September, a box truck too tall for the drive-thru awning caused major damage to the building.

“It collapsed the entire drive-thru,” Julian Young said. “The structure of the actual building was demolished as far as the drive-thru area.”

Everything Young and his wife have worked for now all seemed to be in jeopardy.

“It’s consumed the greater part of a decade of our life,” Young said. “The process to get it open and then run it and make sure it’s successful, and what it’s meant to the community.”

Young doesn’t plan to quit. He says there is still a lot of work to do, but he will reopen the Scooter’s Coffee at 30th and Ames.

“Our hope and prayer is to be open before the end of the year, if not right after the first of the year [in 2024],” Young said.

Scooter’s Coffe is a Nebraska-born company, and Young says the corporation’s owners went above and beyond to help his employees while Young’s franchise is being repaired.

“Every single one of our staff is working at Scooter’s Coffee corporate stores right now,” Young said. “It’s been a blessing, man. We picked the right company to partner with, to bring into this community, into north Omaha.”

Right now, the north Omaha community is still missing more than the coffee here. Scooter’s is a place to gather, exchange ideas, and hold meetings.

“The store has done beyond what we thought it would do,” Young said. “It has brought this community together in ways we couldn’t have imagined.”

With all that happened here, Young never even considered relocating his Scooter’s franchise.

“Oh, no, no, no,” Young said. “This is the only place. This is the only place this could happen. It’s the only place that we could build this, so there was never a thought of relocating. It was always about rebuilding, for sure.”

Young says he hopes by remaining on the corner of 30th and Ames that he’s sending a message to other business owners that they can be successful in north Omaha.

