Man sentenced to prison for 2021 shooting of Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man received his sentence Thursday after being convicted on two charges in the 2021 killing of a woman in Omaha.

SirTommy Sutton, 24, was sentenced to prison for discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He’ll be eligible for parole after nine years served.

SirTommy Sutton, 24 (Nickerson, Ofcr Joseph (OPD) | WOWT)

He was previously not guilty on a second count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree murder.

Sutton had been charged in the shooting death of 45-year-old Jennifer Hickman near 43rd and Ohio Streets in August of 2021. Hickman was found by police and taken to Nebraska Medicine, where she was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.