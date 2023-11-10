We are Local
Man sentenced to prison for 2021 shooting of Omaha woman

A jury found a 24-year-old man not guilty of murdering an Omaha woman in 2021.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man received his sentence Thursday after being convicted on two charges in the 2021 killing of a woman in Omaha.

SirTommy Sutton, 24, was sentenced to prison for discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He’ll be eligible for parole after nine years served.

SirTommy Sutton, 24
SirTommy Sutton, 24(Nickerson, Ofcr Joseph (OPD) | WOWT)

He was previously not guilty on a second count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree murder.

Sutton had been charged in the shooting death of 45-year-old Jennifer Hickman near 43rd and Ohio Streets in August of 2021. Hickman was found by police and taken to Nebraska Medicine, where she was pronounced dead.

