Man arrested on false imprisonment charge in Cass County wanted on warrants in two other Nebraska counties

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has obtained more details about a false imprisonment arrest in Cass County where authorities say a man held a family member captive.

Seth Ketelhut, 37, was arrested booked into the Cass County Jail on Monday to face charges of violating a protection order and terroristic threats after an incident at a residence southweast of Eagle, Neb.

File photo of Seth Ketelhut from February 2023. (Hall County Detention Center)

At 7:38 a.m. that morning, Ketelhut was in violation of a protection order at that address, and was taken into custody by the Nebraska State Patrol. Records show that the victim had bite marks on his head and both ears as well as bruising and cuts on his right side.

The victim told NSP that Ketelhut had showed up at the home at about 5 p.m. Saturday and kept him sitting on a chair for 20 hours. The victim said Ketelhut hit him in the head with a PVC pipe, stabbed a steak knife into the floor near his feet, pointed a gun at him, and kept flipping a coin while saying, “Are you going to live or die?”

Ketelhut’s bond was set at $750,000, and his is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Ketelhut, who earlier this year was listed as a homeless man from Snyder, Neb., also is the subject of an active warrant in Hall and Dodge counties.

Fremont Police took a report on Sunday morning that Ketelhut had allegedly assaulted his mother at her home near 29th Street and Yager Road then stole her car the night before after she apparently made a derogatory comment about one of his kids.

Reports state that a neighbor brought her to the hospital with swollen and bruised eyes, and blood on her head, hands, and face. Records show that she suffered serious brain injuries from the assault, including a cerebellar stroke and a vertebral artery dissection.

Following this assault, a warrant was issued for Ketelhut on felony charges of abusing a vulnerable adult, first-degree assault, and theft.

Ketelhut’s Hall County warrants stem from two incidents in Grand Island: a standoff at an Episcopal church, where he allegedly armed himself with knives, defecated on Bibles, damaged crosses, and drew hate symbols on the walls; and the vandalism of a newspaper office, where he allegedly threw rocks through the office windows and jumped up and down on the roof of a vehicle there.

Reporter Mike McKnight contributed to this report.

