Indie rockers AJR making 2024 Omaha tour stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Indie-pop rockers AJR have announced an Omaha stop next year.

The trio of brothers is embarking on its The Maybe Man Tour, commemorating their latest album of the same name. Their Omaha date is set for Sunday, July 21, 2024, at CHI Health Center.

Tickets will be available starting with a registration presale via Seated beginning Monday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. General ticket sales will begin Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. through ajrbrothers.com.

