Fremont man dies after truck collides with train in Dodge County

A Fremont man died after being struck by a train Friday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH BEND, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont man died after being struck by a train Friday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call for a train vs. vehicle collision around 8:40 a.m. at a crossing on Shoreline Drive, about one mile west of North Bend and south of Old Highway 30.

The initial investigation found that Robert Hansen, Sr., 67, was southbound in a 2017 maroon Dodge Ram when it collided with a westbound Union Pacific train. Deputies and North Bend Volunteer Fire crews responded and pronounced Hansen dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Hansen was wearing his seatbelt and his airbags did deploy. The crash is still under investigation; speed and alcohol are not considered factors.

