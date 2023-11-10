We are Local
Former Arizona politician back home after sexual assault at River’s Edge Park

Former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally from Arizona gives her details on an incident in which she alleges sexual assault occurred in Council Bluffs on Wednesday.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Martha McSally is back home in Arizona. The former U.S. Senator and combat pilot will forever remember her trip to Omaha this week.

She came for a speaking engagement and left practicing what she preaches -- to not live in fear.

Mid-morning Wednesday, she went for a jog, and after crossing the pedestrian bridge into River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs, she says 25-year-old Dominic Henton attacked her.

McSally fought back -- and he ran. Her description and surveillance video helped lead to Henton’s arrest.

“I’m so thankful for law enforcement in Council Bluffs and Omaha and their herculean efforts from detectives who did amazing work in the last few days in tracking this guy down. In many cases and situations like this, the perpetrators get away -- which is the reason I went after him so I could keep him in my sight until police arrived.”

Henton is currently in Douglas County Jail awaiting extradition to Council Bluffs to face several charges.

