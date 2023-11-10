We are Local
Fire crews quickly extinguish Omaha house blaze

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire in Omaha was quickly put out Thursday afternoon.

Omaha Fire crews arrived at the area of 37th Street and Fowler Avenue to find smoke coming from a residence.

Two people who were home at the time were able to get out before the fire department arrived. The victims were checked by emergency medical personnel but didn’t need further treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

