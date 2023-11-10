We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A cool end to the week and start to the weekend

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cooler weather is moving in and has been noticeable throughout Thursday with some gustier NW winds and occasional clouds. The clouds clear overnight and as winds lighten temperatures will cool quickly. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s making for a very chilly start to Friday!

Friday lows
Friday lows(wowt)

We’ll slowly warm under sunny skies with light winds in the afternoon... it won’t be a bad day but it will be cool. Plan for a high of only 51 for Omaha.

Husker forecast
Husker forecast(wowt)

Saturday will be a few degrees warmer but still a bit cool in the 50s. It will also be cloudier with the chance for a few PM showers. These arrive first to the W of the Metro and will potentially bring some rain to the Husker game. It won’t be a wash out as showers look spotty and overall very light.

Husker forecast
Husker forecast(wowt)
Spotty Saturday showers
Spotty Saturday showers(wowt)

Sunday brings our highs back to the 60s and we settle into a very mild pattern through the next work week.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Jade's 6 Hour Forecast