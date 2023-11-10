Dozens gather outside north Lincoln manufacturer to protest Israel-Hamas war

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of people gathered outside of General Dynamics near North 27th and Superior streets on Friday protesting the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East.

Several protesters could be seen chanting and waving Palestinian flags. According to a press release, General Dynamics currently has a military contract for part of a missile system.

According to LPD, officers were in the area monitoring the activity.

LPD said during the protest, dozens of protestors walked onto General Dynamics property. An officer told them they were trespassing, but the protesters initially refused to leave. Several other officers arrived and the protesters eventually returned to public property.

The protest ended around 5:30 p.m. No arrests were made.

This is an ongoing story, stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.