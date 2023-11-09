We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

WATCH: 17-foot python caught in Everglades National Park

A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.
A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Florida caught a massive python in one of the state’s national parks.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the giant snake can be seen crossing a gravel road in Everglades National Park before it was caught by two men also in the video.

Holden Hunter, the original poster, said the python was one of the largest pythons caught in Florida.

In a message alongside the video, Hunter said the snake measured 17 feet, 2 inches long and weighed 198 pounds.

“It’s crazy that these things are all over Florida now but no one expects to see one this big,” he wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit that prompted Papillion-La Vista schools to take precautions Tuesday afternoon ended...
Papillion-La Vista schools on alert as suspect flees traffic stop
The Nebraska Attorney General's office announced Tuesday that the state is suing Premier Pools,...
Nebraska Attorney General suing pool business after 6 News investigation
Possible eruption in Iceland in the coming days
Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption
Omaha Steaks Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omaha Steaks)
Omaha Steaks making major changes
Nebraska vs Maryland
How to watch the Nebraska-Maryland football game live on Saturday

Latest News

The stage is set, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, for the third Republican presidential debate in Miami....
Third GOP debate begins with candidates competing on foreign policy and who could beat Trump
Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden...
Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say
Progressive Insurance gifted a new car to an Omaha veteran Wednesday as part of its "Keys to...
Progressive gives Omaha veteran new vehicle for annual program
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home stockpiled bodies for 4 years and gave families fake remains, police say