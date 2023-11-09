UNL Chancellor Rodney Bennett proposes $12 million in budget cuts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Rodney Bennett is looking to make around $12 million in budget cuts.

In a memorandum sent to members of the UNL Academic Planning Committee Wednesday, Chancellor Bennett provided a detailed plan for reducing UNL’s budget.

“This plan has taken into account APC’s feedback received during the process thus far. The reductions proposed here are consistent with the priorities of the university’s strategic plan and the governance rules of the university and its organizational units,” Chancellor Bennett wrote.

The budget reduction proposal is listed below.

Reduction Amount Instructional Efficiency - Units across campus will employ measures to increase instructional efficiency while reducing instructional costs. $2,014,733 Operational Efficiency - Opportunities will be identified to increase efficiencies in the job families of IT, Facilities, Communications, Business Services, and Student Success. The Zero-Based Budget exercise currently being completed will inform these decisions. $1,443,870 Diversity & Inclusion - UNL’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion will be restructured to primarily support university-wide priorities and initiatives with a greater focus on DEI efforts occurring at the college and unit level. $800,000 Undergraduate Education & Student Success - Reduction of state-aided programming. $460,000 Student Affairs - Reduce state-aided budget. $139,496 Research & Economic Development - Reduce state-aided budget. $194,315 Administrative Costs -Reduce administrative positions, pools, and stipends across the university. $2,907,281 Executive Vice Chancellor Units - EVC state-aided budget rebasing and reductions. $2,890,305 IANR Units - IANR state-aided budget rebasing, reductions, and reorganizations. $1,150,000

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.