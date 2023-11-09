We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

UNL Chancellor Rodney Bennett proposes $12 million in budget cuts

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska-Lincoln(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Rodney Bennett is looking to make around $12 million in budget cuts.

In a memorandum sent to members of the UNL Academic Planning Committee Wednesday, Chancellor Bennett provided a detailed plan for reducing UNL’s budget.

“This plan has taken into account APC’s feedback received during the process thus far. The reductions proposed here are consistent with the priorities of the university’s strategic plan and the governance rules of the university and its organizational units,” Chancellor Bennett wrote.

The budget reduction proposal is listed below.

ReductionAmount
Instructional Efficiency - Units across campus will employ measures to increase instructional efficiency while reducing instructional costs.$2,014,733
Operational Efficiency - Opportunities will be identified to increase efficiencies in the job families of IT, Facilities, Communications, Business Services, and Student Success. The Zero-Based Budget exercise currently being completed will inform these decisions.$1,443,870
Diversity & Inclusion - UNL’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion will be restructured to primarily support university-wide priorities and initiatives with a greater focus on DEI efforts occurring at the college and unit level.$800,000
Undergraduate Education & Student Success - Reduction of state-aided programming.$460,000
Student Affairs - Reduce state-aided budget.$139,496
Research & Economic Development - Reduce state-aided budget.$194,315
Administrative Costs -Reduce administrative positions, pools, and stipends across the university.$2,907,281
Executive Vice Chancellor Units - EVC state-aided budget rebasing and reductions.$2,890,305
IANR Units - IANR state-aided budget rebasing, reductions, and reorganizations.$1,150,000

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible eruption in Iceland in the coming days
Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption
Nebraska vs Maryland
How to watch the Nebraska-Maryland football game live on Saturday
Bryan McCroy
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled, Omaha man found safe
The Nebraska Attorney General's office announced Tuesday that the state is suing Premier Pools,...
Nebraska Attorney General suing pool business after 6 News investigation
16-year-old injured in west Omaha stabbing

Latest News

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Douglas County Sheriff to give update on deputy-involved shooting
Cooler air settling in the rest of the week
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Bringing the movie industry home is exactly what one of Nebraska’s most successful actors...
Omaha-born actor leads new push for film industry tax incentives
Opponents of LB 574 filled the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda, as they have during nearly all...
Group set to begin fight to get abortion rights on Nebraska’s 2024 ballot
Omaha Police say a man was shot in a neighborhood near Carter Lake on Wednesday evening.
Man shot in Omaha neighborhood near Carter Lake