UNL Chancellor Rodney Bennett proposes $12 million in budget cuts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Rodney Bennett is looking to make around $12 million in budget cuts.
In a memorandum sent to members of the UNL Academic Planning Committee Wednesday, Chancellor Bennett provided a detailed plan for reducing UNL’s budget.
“This plan has taken into account APC’s feedback received during the process thus far. The reductions proposed here are consistent with the priorities of the university’s strategic plan and the governance rules of the university and its organizational units,” Chancellor Bennett wrote.
The budget reduction proposal is listed below.
|Reduction
|Amount
|Instructional Efficiency - Units across campus will employ measures to increase instructional efficiency while reducing instructional costs.
|$2,014,733
|Operational Efficiency - Opportunities will be identified to increase efficiencies in the job families of IT, Facilities, Communications, Business Services, and Student Success. The Zero-Based Budget exercise currently being completed will inform these decisions.
|$1,443,870
|Diversity & Inclusion - UNL’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion will be restructured to primarily support university-wide priorities and initiatives with a greater focus on DEI efforts occurring at the college and unit level.
|$800,000
|Undergraduate Education & Student Success - Reduction of state-aided programming.
|$460,000
|Student Affairs - Reduce state-aided budget.
|$139,496
|Research & Economic Development - Reduce state-aided budget.
|$194,315
|Administrative Costs -Reduce administrative positions, pools, and stipends across the university.
|$2,907,281
|Executive Vice Chancellor Units - EVC state-aided budget rebasing and reductions.
|$2,890,305
|IANR Units - IANR state-aided budget rebasing, reductions, and reorganizations.
|$1,150,000
Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.