We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Top-ranked Huskers volleyball defeats Northwestern in four sets, improves to 24-0

Huskers win against Northwestern
Huskers win against Northwestern(KOLN)
By Clayton Collier
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers volleyball began their final homestand of the regular season with a four-set victory over Northwestern. Nebraska improves to 24-0 with the win, the program’s best start since 2005.

The Wildcats entered the match with a 5-10 record in conference play. But as John Cook has reiterated throughout the year: there are no nights off in the Big Ten.

Northwestern made the Huskers earn their first-set win, taking the opening stanza 28-26 on a kill from Harper Murray. The freshman phenom finished the match with 13 kills, tying Merritt Beason for the team-high.

The Wildcats again pushed Nebraska to extra points, only this time the the Wildcats came out on top, tying the match with a 26-24 set two win. The setback marked the Huskers first home set loss since defeating then-No. 1 Wisconsin in five sets on October 21.

The Huskers came back with a vengeance, taking the third set 25-11 on a block from Beason and Andi Jackson.

Nebraska fell in an early 8-3 hole in the fourth set before rallying with a 6-0 run to take a 9-8 edge. Bekka Allick finished the match point returning a Wildcats overpass to seal the victory.

The Huskers had 13 blocks on the night, including seven by Allick, six by Jackson and five by Bergen Reilly.

Nebraska continues their final homestand on Sunday, hosting Illinois at 2:00 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit that prompted Papillion-La Vista schools to take precautions Tuesday afternoon ended...
Papillion-La Vista schools on alert as suspect flees traffic stop
The Nebraska Attorney General's office announced Tuesday that the state is suing Premier Pools,...
Nebraska Attorney General suing pool business after 6 News investigation
Possible eruption in Iceland in the coming days
Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption
Nebraska vs Maryland
How to watch the Nebraska-Maryland football game live on Saturday
Omaha Steaks Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omaha Steaks)
Omaha Steaks making major changes

Latest News

Bennington volleyball standout Olivia Mauch signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday to...
Bennington's Olivia Mauch signs to play volleyball for Husker
Maryland @ Nebraska on Saturday will air exclusively on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.
Nebraska football game to air on Peacock streaming service Saturday
FULL VIDEO: MBB HC Fred Hoiberg Media Availability (11/8/23)
FULL VIDEO: MBB HC Fred Hoiberg Media Availability (11/8/23)
FULL VIDEO: MBB Guard CJ Wilcher Press Conference (11/8/23)
FULL VIDEO: MBB Guard CJ Wilcher Press Conference (11/8/23)