Top-ranked Huskers volleyball defeats Northwestern in four sets, improves to 24-0

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers volleyball began their final homestand of the regular season with a four-set victory over Northwestern. Nebraska improves to 24-0 with the win, the program’s best start since 2005.

The Wildcats entered the match with a 5-10 record in conference play. But as John Cook has reiterated throughout the year: there are no nights off in the Big Ten.

Northwestern made the Huskers earn their first-set win, taking the opening stanza 28-26 on a kill from Harper Murray. The freshman phenom finished the match with 13 kills, tying Merritt Beason for the team-high.

The Wildcats again pushed Nebraska to extra points, only this time the the Wildcats came out on top, tying the match with a 26-24 set two win. The setback marked the Huskers first home set loss since defeating then-No. 1 Wisconsin in five sets on October 21.

The Huskers came back with a vengeance, taking the third set 25-11 on a block from Beason and Andi Jackson.

Nebraska fell in an early 8-3 hole in the fourth set before rallying with a 6-0 run to take a 9-8 edge. Bekka Allick finished the match point returning a Wildcats overpass to seal the victory.

The Huskers had 13 blocks on the night, including seven by Allick, six by Jackson and five by Bergen Reilly.

Nebraska continues their final homestand on Sunday, hosting Illinois at 2:00 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

