Things to do: Veterans Day ceremonies & celebrations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most government offices will be closed Friday in observance of the national holiday on Saturday.

There will be at least one exception: Nebraska Game & Parks says it will be open Friday so that hunters are able to purchase deer permits, as deer season opens on Saturday.

Meanwhile, several communities and businesses will be showing their gratitude to veterans in coming days, whether in a formal ceremony or with a free “thank you” item.

Here’s where you can participate and pay tribute around the Omaha-metro area.

CEREMONIES

The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum is planning a Veterans Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Military members get into the museum for free that day and can get $15 off a new membership.

Papillion American Legion Post 32 will assist the City of Papillion in dedicating a new Purple Heart Memorial during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at Veteran Park, located at the corner of Halleck and Monroe streets.

In Bellvue, VFW Post 2280 will re-dedicate the Vietnam War Monument, which had been damaged, at 3 p.m. Saturday in Washington Park.

The Omaha Chapter of the American G.I. Forum will pay tribute at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Day Historical Memorial, located at 42nd and Center streets. Parking will be on available on the second level.

EVENTS

Nebraska’s Capitol will be illuminated in green light starting Thursday. The special lighting will remain in place through Sunday, weather permitting.

The Veterans Service Office and other Pottawattamie County buildings have also been illuminated green this week and will continue to shine for Operation Green Light for Veterans through Sunday.

Omaha Christian Academy, located near 102nd Street and Military Road, will have a program to salute veterans at 9 a.m. Friday in the gymnasium.

In Grand Island, the state Department of Veterans’ Affairs will break ground on the Nebraska second state-administrated veterans cemetery. You can watch a livestream of the event, set for 11 a.m. Friday.

Bellevue Veterans Day parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday in Olde Town Bellevue.

Omaha Ravens and Steel Legion USA is hosting a Veterans Day Fight Knight benefit event, complete with sword-fighting, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Nebraska Brewing Co. Tap Room & Brewery in La Vista.

North Omaha Music & Arts will host an annual Veterans Day luncheon from noon-2 p.m. at NOMA, located on North 24st Street in Omaha.

Defiance Harley-Davidson, located near 72nd and L streets, will have a pancake breakfast and celebration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in honor of veterans and first-responders. Military members, veterans, and first-responders are welcome for free; others are asked to make a $5 donation.

EARLIER OBSERVANCES & RELATED EVENTS

People with Omaha Federal Credit Union and other volunteers spent Monday filling hundreds of goodie bags to be distributed to veterans in retirement homes and assisted living centers throughout the week.

Bellevue University partnered with the Siena Francis House and the New Visions Homeless Center for the 11th Annual Veteran Backpack Project last month.

Council Bluffs celebrated veterans last weekend with its annual parade:

The Council Bluffs community came together Saturday to honor and celebrate those who served.

Metropolitan Community College hosted a Veterans Day Celebration, featuring keynote speaker Stephenie Conley, on Thursday morning at the Center for Advanced Manufacturing on the college’s South Omaha Campus.

Omaha’s Veterans Shine On event commemorated the 70th aniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement at this year’s lighting ceremony on Nov. 2 at Memorial Park.

FREEBIES

On Friday, anyone presenting a valid military ID at Scooter’s Coffee will get a free handcrafted drink of their choosing — any size — including Scooter’s holiday drinks.

Active or retired veterans and their families can get into Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park for free on Saturday. Both are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They can also visit The Durham Museum for free and get a free hot dog meal at the soda fountain on Saturday. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Russell Speeder’s Car Wash will offer free car washes to active, reserve, and retired veterans providing a military ID this weekend during operating hours. Visit the Russell Speeder’s website to find a location near you.

Veterans’ last day for free entry into national forests and grasslands sites for the year will be on Saturday.

