Teen arrested in west Omaha cutting that left 16-year-old seriously injured

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in the investigation into a stabbing that sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital Wednesday night.

Police responded to the area of South 182nd Avenue and Jefferson Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a 16-year-old boy who’d been stabbed in the head.

The victim was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is a 15-year-old boy. He was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on felony assault charges.

The investigation is still ongoing.

