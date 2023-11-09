We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler but still great for November!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re much cooler out the door with 20s and 30s on the map as you get rolling on this Thursday. Thankfully we’ll have sunny skies helping us to warm into the 60s for yet another day but we won’t warm quite a much.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll have less wind than yesterday with gusts out of the WNW up to 30 mph possible. It will still be noticeable but lighter compared to the gusts up near 40 mph yesterday.

Thursday WInd
Thursday WInd(WOWT)

The cooler air will be a bit more noticeable Friday with highs closer to average in the lower 50s for a day anyway. We’ll start the rebound Saturday but we should have partly to mostly cloudy skies trying to get in the way of the warming.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There is a small chance of a few very light showers after 3pm Saturday into the evening hours. Consider yourself lucky if you get rain and you won’t get much at all if you do. That could impact the very end of the Husker game in Lincoln but otherwise I expect pleasant weather for the game with a bit of a south breeze at times.

Husker Forecast
Husker Forecast(WOWT)

Overall a nice weekend of weather is on the way for Veterans Day. Then we set the stage for another warm week of weather next week. There will be many afternoons in the 60s to enjoy with the potential for one or two to hit the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

