Progressive gives Omaha veteran new vehicle for annual program

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha resident Gary Dean Sayles is a Marine Corps veteran.

He said during his time in the service, he suffered a back injury during a controlled helicopter crash.

“We were doing a simulated beach landing and attack on a North Carolina Camp LeJeune area,” Sayles said. “We had to split off from the formation because we had a hydraulic fire and we had a hard landing in the middle of a softball field while the game was being played.”

Sayles is now retired but said he works some jobs and volunteers.

He previously needed family and friends for transportation, but can now drive himself in the 2021 Nissan Rogue presented to him Wednesday.

Sayles said it’s going to make a big difference.

“Not just for myself, but for my neighbors, my fellow veterans that I could help out a little bit here,” he said. “I’ve got something that I can just take out and go where I want.”

Progressive Insurance gave the vehicle to Sayles as part of its 11th annual Keys to Progress event. They said he’s one of 80 veterans across the U.S. presented with a vehicle.

“We know that everyone hits hard times,” Progressive special investigations manager Yashica Oliver-Logans said. “Just to be a beacon of hope, encouragement. Just to know that they’re not alone and we recognize the sacrifice that they’ve made for us, and to be able to give back to them.”

Progressive also said they’ve hit a big milestone by having given away more than 1,000 vehicles through this program.

“It’s a big celebration for us and something that we hope to continue in years to come,” Oliver-Logans said.

Sayles did have to apply to be a recipient.

How does it feel to have received the vehicle?

“Blessed,” Sayles said. “Lucky. The sun’s got to shine on a dog’s behind some days, you know?”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.