Omaha Police investigating shooting in neighborhood near Carter Lake
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were investigating Wednesday night after someone was shot in a neighborhood just west of Carter Lake.
An OPD dispatcher confirmed to 6 News that one person with life-threatening injuries had been taken by ambulance to Nebraska Medicine.
The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. near 18th and Spencer streets.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
