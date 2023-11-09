We are Local
Omaha Police investigating alleged assault at grocery store

(Storyblocks)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two incidents at two separate Baker’s locations that may be linked to an assault.

OPD told 6 News that officers were called Wednesday to the Baker’s in west Omaha, near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, to investigate a report of shoplifting that allegedly escalated into an assault on an employee.

According to an Officer Chris Gordon with the OPD Public Information Office, four Black females had reportedly tried to steal items from the grocery store but had been caught doing so by an employee.

Officer Gordon said that three females were detained at a different Baker’s supermarket location, on Saddle Creek Road and were cited for assault and shoplifting. He said the two preliminary reports were still being processed, and so it could not be verified whether that incident was linked to the report of the employee’s alleged assault — but he did say that the same vehicle was used in both incidents.

The parent company of Baker’s issued the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

“The safety of our customers and associates is not only a top priority at Baker’s, but a company core value. We have been left saddened by yesterday’s incidents at Baker’s. At the present time, we are continuing to work closely with local law enforcement and have enacted additional security measures with safety in mind.”

Statement from Kroger corporate affairs

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and producers Chris Dachille and Sophia Ridder contributed to this report.

