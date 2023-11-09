Omaha-born actor leads new push for film industry tax incentives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Unicam opens the 2024 legislative session Jan. 3, 2024, but it doesn’t mean lawmakers are sitting by idly.

Thursday there will be at least five committee discussions about possible legislation, including one that could bring some bright lights to the Cornhusker State.

Over the years there have been several failed attempts to legislate significant tax incentives for the entertainment industry, but that was before the success of incentives in Atlanta, Oklahoma City and the state of Montana have enticed Hollywood to bring the storytelling east of California.

Bringing the movie industry home is exactly what one of Nebraska’s most successful actors intends to do.

“I’m a Nebraskan. the sustainability of what I’ve been coming back to do all these years, it’s here, man, we’re here, we have the talent,” actor Randy J. Goodwin said. “Our future workforce is the young people here, [and] these young people need a reason to stay. The film industry is that reason.”

Creighton Prep product Randy J. Goodwin has quite the track record as an actor, with more than 50 career credits, according to IMDB. But he wants to leave the hustle and bustle of Hollywood behind and come home, and that means bringing the industry with him. He doesn’t think Nebraska as a film location is a tough sell in the industry.

“I’m telling you, every time somebody comes here, they fall in love with it.”

His local business interests already include the restaurant and entertainment facility 88 Tactical, where he serves as a brand ambassador. But Goodwin’s bigger plans are to build a film production studio in the metro.

Thursday he and an industry team will be in Lincoln pitching tax incentive legislation for the film industry.

“Stacy Heatherly is the founder of the Digg Site, she’s also the founder of the Eastern Nebraska Film Office, and we’ve been chipping away at this for years,” Goodwin said. “If things go well tomorrow, which I know they will, we get that incentive package going, get that money in the bank, and by this time next year, we’ll probably have three projects out there already.”

“The thing about this legislation is, they’ve submitted bills for many years, but it’s been the same thing over and over and over,” Goodwin continued. “The senators are starting to get it because of one show: Yellowstone.”

He said the success of that series in a state with a small population is part of his success model.

“One year of Yellowstone in Montana, they brought in 70 million dollars of revenue for the state of Montana and created 562 permanent jobs,” Goodwin said. “So just think of five shows going on in Nebraska, five TV series with those numbers attached to it, we’re bringing in a ridiculous amount of revenue for Nebraska.”

His personal relationships in the industry give him the confidence many Nebraskans in the industry will return to work in the state if the opportunities are here.

“Hillary Swank is from here, Gabrielle Union is from here, Alexander Payne is from here,” Goodwin said. “We need all these people to be drawn back here, but we can’t draw them back here without an incentive deal.”

Not to mention friends who are from elsewhere, like Billy Bob Thornton.

“[Thornton] is like, ‘Randy, you guys got an incentive deal here?’” Goodwin said. “Man, all you guys gotta do is get a Dennis Quaid or somebody like that come in here man, and do a movie, Nebraska will fall in love with him and they’ll jump right on it.’”

Goodwin prompted Thornton to consider it himself.

“Oh hell ya, I’ll do it,” Thornton said.

