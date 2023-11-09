Omaha area farmers, waterway managers react to winter snow projections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bill Armbrust oversees about 1,000 acres of land in the northern part of Elkhorn.

He’s a fifth-generation farmer with cattle, corn and soybeans. For as far as the eye can see, the harvest is over, fields are cut down, and the ground is slightly moist waiting for winter and then spring planting.

6 News Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord recently predicted the Omaha area will see anywhere from 32 to 38 inches of snow this winter.

A far greater total than each of the last two winters, mainly because of a change in weather patterns caused by El Nino.

“I’m hoping for 32, one-inch snows with warm weather in between that melts all of that into the ground. We only gain from the moisture that soaks into the ground and adds to our subsoil, " said Armbrust.

Lord provided a map showing Omaha is in the orange when it comes to the percentage of normal precipitation from October 2021 through October 2023. The scale indicates we are at about 60%.

In other words, a drought.

Current Drought Monitor (WOWT)

“We are well below normal for our normal precipitation. It’s a multi-year thing so any amount of moisture we can get to make up that deficit would be great, " said Lord.

It’s not just farmers hoping for plenty of snow.

The government body that oversees water, soil, and wildlife resources in the area, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, is also counting on more moisture.

General Manager John Winkler says the NRD will take every drop of moisture they can get whether it’s rain or snow. He says there is a ripple effect from which everyone benefits.

“We work with M.U.D. and Lincoln Water to make sure we have an ample water supply,” Winkler said. “If you’ll notice all of our lakes and streams are well below normal and have been all summer and have been over the last two years. Any snowpack is greatly appreciated.

The one concern from the NRD’s John Winkler is if lots of snow combines with bitter cold that leads to ice, followed by springtime flooding on rivers like the Platte.

However, for now, there is optimism that this winter will go down as a time that eastern Nebraska put a dent in the drought.

