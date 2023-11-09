Member of Sarpy County Personnel Board convicted of domestic violence
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A member of the Sarpy County Personnel Board is behind bars Thursday.
John Strawn, 61, is serving two months in jail after being convicted Thursday on two misdemeanor assault charges.
The charges stem from a domestic violence incident, which was reported in June 2022.
After serving his time, Strawn will be placed on probation for two years.
