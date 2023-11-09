Member of Sarpy County Personnel Board convicted of domestic violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A member of the Sarpy County Personnel Board is behind bars Thursday.

John Strawn, 61, is serving two months in jail after being convicted Thursday on two misdemeanor assault charges.

John Strawn, 61 (Sarpy Co. Jail)

The charges stem from a domestic violence incident, which was reported in June 2022.

After serving his time, Strawn will be placed on probation for two years.

