LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Douglas County Sheriff to give update on deputy-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it will provide more information about the Oct. 28 shooting involving Deputy Kevin Clark on Thursday morning.

DCSO plans to have a news conference at 10 a.m. The update comes a week after the sheriff’s office released more details about the shooting incident, which wasn’t captured on any recording devices since the deputy involved was off-duty at the time.

In that update, it was revealed that Deputy Clark was headed west on Maple Street in his personal vehicle at 4:49 a.m. Saturday when he saw a domestic disturbance involving 27-year-old Daveyon Sherman, taking place around a gold Cadillac sedan occupied by several people parked in the street near 108th and Maple streets.

Clark called 911 as he continued westbound, headed toward the DCSO Law Enforcement Center, then made a u-turn on Maple “in order to provide 911 dispatch with further updates,” the report states, noting that the 911 recording captured that information.

The incident was captured on a Facebook live video taken by the occupant of the Cadillac. A 911 recording also has audio from the scene, with Deputy Clark exiting his vehicle, announcing himself as a “police officer,” and shouting “Stop!” About 10 seconds later, a single gunshot is heard on the 911 audio recording.

DCSO said Clark gave first aid to Sherman, whom investigators later determined was not armed. Sherman, who has multiple active warrants for his arrest that predate the shooting, has also been interviewed.

Clark has been on the force with DCSO for five years, with no history of disciplinary actions. He was put on administrative leave following the shooting.

Investigators presented Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine with their preliminary findings last week, indicating they would be providing a more detailed account of the incident.

Kleine told 6 News then that based on the evidence he’s seen so far, the shooting seemed justified — but said that assessment was still preliminary.

The public has been pressing the Sheriff’s Office for more details about Saturday’s altercation, telling 6 News on Tuesday that they were confused about why the deputy used his weapon in the incident when witnesses said the man he shot wasn’t armed.

The Sheriff’s Office has said Sherman will be booked on the following charges following his release from the hospital: third-degree domestic assault, domestic assault by threatening an intimate partner, theft by shoplifting up to $500, driving under suspension, giving false information, failure to use a turn signal, property damage, and disorderly conduct.

