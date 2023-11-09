We are Local
Lincoln Police make arrest in concert ticket scam

(MGN)
By Danielle Shenk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested for theft by deception several months after the Lincoln Police Department was alerted to multiple concert tickets purchased with stolen credit card information.

According to the arrest affidavit, Pinnacle Bank Arena staff reported the fraudulent purchases for the Nov. 12, 2022 Rod Wave concert, prompting the arena to void the tickets.

On the evening of the concert, Lincoln Police officers stationed themselves near the ticket office, and arena employees identified the individuals responsible for the fraudulent ticket purchases.

One of them, 34-year-old Craig Brown, had his driver’s license and two credit cards collected, while another individual left before being identified.

After further investigation, Lincoln Police discovered Brown had cloned a stolen card from Iowa. Video and purchase information from Pinnacle Bank Arena also showed that between last October and the day of the concert, Brown and the other individual had purchased 70 tickets valued at $15,089. Brown was positively identified during three of these purchases, where he presented his driver’s license.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown in late July 2023, but he wasn’t arrested until Wednesday, Nov. 9. We have contacted the Lincoln Police for additional details on the timeline of events and will provide updates as available.

Craig Brown
Craig Brown(Lancaster County Jail)

