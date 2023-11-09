Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler weather on the way to end the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We have a cold front moving through the area this evening! After brief showers, clouds will gradually start to break up as temperatures quickly drop into the 30s overnight.

Tonight's Forecast (WOWT)

Besides the rapid cool-down, conditions will become mild overnight with wind gusts dramatically decreasing heading into Thursday morning.

Hour by Hour Winds (WOWT)

Tomorrow will start off chilly with temperatures in the low 30s and a wind chill in the 20s. Conditions improve into the afternoon as the sunshine and a west breeze bring temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s with sunny skies. Tomorrow will get breezy at times with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow Forecast (WOWT)

Friday will be a bit cooler than the start of the week, but still near average with highs in the 50s. The cooler temperatures will continue into Saturday as well. The next chance of rain will return Saturday evening into the overnight hours, although the rain likely won’t be widespread.

Almost Friday (WOWT)

After the weekend, temperatures will remain comfortable and above-average for this time of year with highs in the 60s. Besides a few small chances, conditions will remain mostly dry through the next 10 days.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

