‘I chose to fight’: Arizona politician says she was sexually assaulted in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a former Arizona politician at a River’s Edge Park earlier this week.

“I chose to fight, and I’m OK right now in part becasue of that,” Martha McSally said in a post on her Instagram account.

According to Council Bluffs Police, the attack reportedly happened at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday at the park while McSally was jogging on the service road near the Interestate 480 underpass.

“McSally fought off the attacker and chased him into a dense area of brush near the I-480 bridge,” according to the CBPD report.

In her first Instagram video about the incident, she said her decision to fight and chase her attacker spared her life. She said the man grabbed her “in a bear hug” then molested and fondled her until she fought him off.

“I am OK. I was in a fight, flight, or freeze and I chose to fight,” she said in the post.

She said she threw her water bottle at him and chased him into the brush, where he hid before running off.

The man fled before officers arrived at the scene, and found no suspects in the area, the CBPD report states.

McSally, an Air Force veteran, represented Arizona as a Congresswoman from 2015-2019 and in the U.S. Senate from 2019-2020. She said in the video that she has been the victim of assault in the past, and that it’s helped her in processing this latest incident.

McSally posted a second video a day after the alleged attack, thanking law enforcement for investigating the incident and talking about how emotions were hitting her as she processed the trauma.

CAN YOU HELP?

According to the CBPD report, the attacker was described as a whote or Hispanic man ages 25-40 with a stocky build.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or can help identify a suspect is encouraged to contact CBPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4765.

