Group set to begin fight to get abortion rights on Nebraska’s 2024 ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the state legislature banning abortion after 12 weeks earlier this year, the fight for abortion rights is not over in Nebraska.

Efforts to get abortion access on the November 2024 ballot will begin next week.

The group Protect Our Rights Nebraska is a coalition fighting to protect access to abortion in Nebraska.

Wednesday night, an organizer with the group confirmed to 6 News that they will start gathering signatures on November 16 with the hopes of getting abortion protections on the ballot.

The group submitted petition language to the secretary of state at the end of October. Organizers declined to share exactly what it said until they began gathering signatures.

Tuesday night in Ohio, voters there supported the effort to guarantee abortion protections to the state’s constitution.

While Protect Our Rights Nebraska says the language on Nebraska’s petition differs from Ohio’s, the overall goal of guaranteeing access is the same.

Organizers say after Ohio’s win, they’re feeling more confident than ever.

“Absolutely I think Ohio proved to show that when you take abortion to the ballot, voters will vote to protect their rights,” said Ashlei Spivey with Protect Our Rights. “We are excited and looking forward to bringing that same opportunity here to Nebraskans to ensure that they have the right to access abortion care.”

Although the election is just a year away, Spivey said they’re sure they have enough time to gather all the signatures they need.

A constitutional amendment, which is what this petition is, requires 10 percent of registered voters to sign the petition.

Signatures must also be gathered from 5 percent of voters in 38 of 93 of Nebraska’s counties.

