The Eagles add Omaha stop to ‘Long Goodbye’ tour

The Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, eight years before Glenn...
The Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, eight years before Glenn Frey, left, died from complications brought on by Rheumatoid Arthritis.(Courtesy photo)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Eagles will be stopping by Omaha in a few months to say good-bye.

The legendary rock-n-roll band added concerts to their ongoing “Long Goodbye” tour, including a Feb. 10 performance at CHI Health Center arena.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday morning, Nov. 17, with presale events starting Wednesday.

New shows have been added to the Eagles' "Long Goodbye" tour in Palm Springs, California; St. Louis, Missouri; Omaha,...

Posted by Eagles on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The band is currently in Raleigh, N.C., for a show Thursday night but will be heading to St. Paul, Minn., for two performances next week. The Eagles will also play in St. Louis, Mo., and Chicago among other tour stops in coming months.

