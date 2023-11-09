Close friends keep up the search for Tyler Goodrich

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stephanie Foreman, missing posters in hand, walked up to every person she saw in the SouthPointe Pavilions on Wednesday night.

Most of them said they’d heard of Tyler Goodrich and that they’re following the Facebook page. But that left Foreman scraping for answers, asking how they’re all lost in the dark on this search if everyone knows.

“It feels defeating,” Foreman said. “Like how do we not know where Tyler is?”

Foreman has been friends with Goodrich for longer than most.

“We met each other at Philippa’s day care when I was three years old,” Foreman said. “Playing in the sand, creating cinnamon sugar with sand and dirt, fighting over who got to sit closer to the TV, watching Mr. Rogers.”

Walking through SouthPointe, all Christmas colored and covered in tinsel, she remembered that Goodrich would often come to her home for the holidays.

“I love him so very much,” she said, tears streaming down her face.

But Foreman isn’t alone in her efforts to find Goodrich. The Facebook page, ‘Let’s find Tyler Goodrich’ ballooned to almost 6,000 followers in the past few days. People are sharing marked up maps of where they searched and offering support where they can.

“He had gone to school with people I know, and his father was a teacher to those same friends,” Garrett Rech, who helped in the search efforts, said. “And I figured every little bit helps. I didn’t know him personally, just knew of him, and I chose to help a little because I would hope others would do that for me in the situation.”

For Foreman and many of Goodrich’s loved ones, the last few days have all blurred together. But Foreman said she’s glad so many have stepped up.

“We have had so much support, and we appreciate all of the support that we’ve had,” she said. “And we just hope it continues until we find Tyler.”

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.