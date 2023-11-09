We are Local
Bellevue restaurant destroyed by 2022 Christmas Eve fire will not reopen

Nettie's Fine Mexican Food in Bellevue will not reopen after the restaurant was destroyed by a fire on Christmas Eve 2022.
By Johan Marin
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some disappointing news for those in the Bellevue community: The beloved Nettie’s Fine Mexican restaurant is not coming back.

It’s been nearly a year since a fire burned down the restaurant on Christmas Eve 2022, and many neighbors are still coming to grips with what happened.

The lot is now completely empty and Alfredo Barrientos lives just across the street from it.

“We’ve been coming here ever since they moved in,” Barrientos said. “My grandkids and I sit on the front porch and they say I wish it was still there.”

And others like Rich Poisel relied on the staple for lunch and dinner.

“It’s kind of a bummer it’s gone,” Poisel said. “It was a great restaurant and the parking lot was always full.”

In May, the family announced plans to take out the city and grant loans to save the 35-year-old legacy.

Hundreds showed up to a fundraiser in January to support the business, shortly after the fire.

The owners did not comment on what would happen with that money, but they told 6 News the cost to revive the beloved staple was too much.

“It’s sad to see it go honestly,” Poisel said.

While the future of Nettie’s is uncertain, many like Poisel have no choice, but to eat somewhere else.

6 News was also told by the owners they put the land up for sale asking for a price of $150,000 and it didn’t take long for an offer to be made, but that offer is still pending.

