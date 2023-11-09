Artwork showcasing U.S. military bravery and sacrifice on display in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A local artist is displaying his new work in appreciation for all of those who have served.

Mark Goforth painted different murals on a trailer for different members of his family. One side of the trailer features two Bengal tigers for Goforth’s daughter as she worked with tiger cubs at BLANK Zoo for many years.

For his wife, the middle of the trailer features the popular Wile E Coyote famously running into a wall with the Roadrunner laughing next to him with his signature “Beep Beep.”

In honor of his father’s service in the Korean War, he painted symbols of the military with bald eagle and the American flag and Goforth’s reflection of his work can be summed into one word.

“It brings a lot of pride. I mean that’s why I did it for people to look at it and enjoy it, I think that is what art is and I’m not an artist by any means. This has been kind of fun. when I started it all, I didn’t know how it was going to turn out. There were a few paint overs until I got the ideas nothing on paper, I just think about it, and that’s what I tried to put up there and it turned out.”

Goforth also said that many veterans come by to see the mural and they tell him how much it means to them to see something like this in North Platte.

Goforth encourages all to stop by, take pictures and see the murals when they are in the area.

