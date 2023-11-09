We are Local
16-year-old injured in west Omaha stabbing

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that sent a teenager to the hospital with serious injuries.

A dispatch officer confirmed to 6 News that police responded to the area of South 182nd Avenue and Jefferson Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy who’d been stabbed in the head.

The victim was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

