16-year-old injured in west Omaha stabbing
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that sent a teenager to the hospital with serious injuries.
A dispatch officer confirmed to 6 News that police responded to the area of South 182nd Avenue and Jefferson Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy who’d been stabbed in the head.
The victim was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.
---
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.