We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘World’s loneliest sheep’ rescued from cliff base after 2 years

This sheep is lonely no more. (ALS COUZENS DESIGNS, ANIMAL RISING, DALSCONE FARM, FACEBOOK, THE SHEEP GAME, ACTIONNETWORK.ORG, BBC.COM, SONY MUSIC, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMARTY FIRTH, Scotland (CNN) - The “world’s loneliest sheep” is lonely no more after being rescued from a cliff in Scotland.

The sheep, dubbed Fiona, lived in a cave at the base of a cliff in the Cromarty Firth for at least two years. It’s presumed she fell down the hill when she was young, but no one had the will or a way to rescue her – until now.

A group of five farmers rescued Fiona on Saturday by climbing down the cliff, putting her in a canvas feed bag with a hole for her nose and winching her up.

“She was so relaxed throughout the whole thing. As we were bringing her up, she was actually nibbling at the grass. It was surreal. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Cammy Wilson, who helped with the rescue.

Fiona was looking pretty scraggly, but even after they sheared off 20 pounds of wool, she was still overweight. She was taken to Dalscone Farm Fun, a farm park the public pays to visit.

The farm says a veterinarian examined Fiona, and she had no worms or flukes.

Animal rights activists started a petition to send Fiona to a sanctuary, and they protested outside the farm. The activists had been visiting the sheep in recent days, getting her used to people before they say they planned to bring her up, but the farmers beat them to it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A pursuit that prompted Papillion-La Vista schools to take precautions Tuesday afternoon ended...
Papillion-La Vista schools on alert as suspect flees traffic stop
The Nebraska Attorney General's office announced Tuesday that the state is suing Premier Pools,...
Nebraska Attorney General suing pool business after 6 News investigation
Omaha Steaks Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omaha Steaks)
Omaha Steaks making major changes
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says a weekend homicide in northwest Omaha has been ruled...
Douglas County Attorney says Omaha weekend homicide was in self-defense
The City of Omaha released more details about plans for the streetcar, including four examples...
Officials unveil conceptual images of Omaha streetcar stations

Latest News

This sheep is lonely no more. (ALS COUZENS DESIGNS, ANIMAL RISING, DALSCONE FARM, FACEBOOK, THE...
Sheep rescued after being stuck at bottom of cliff for 2 years
FILE - Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks during a news conference on May 25, 2023, on Capitol...
House votes to censure Rep. Tlaib over her Israel-Hamas rhetoric in a stunning rebuke
Makaylia Jolley, 21, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after...
Mother sentenced in murder of 7-week-old girl thrown into concrete
Democrats have plenty of good news to celebrate in Tuesday’s off-year election. (CNN, WAVE,...
Election Night 2023: Historic electoral firsts and reproductive rights make headlines