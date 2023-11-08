We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman dies after being trampled by elk

FILE - Feeding is one of the main reasons why wildlife gets violent toward humans. The Arizona...
FILE - Feeding is one of the main reasons why wildlife gets violent toward humans. The Arizona Game and Fish Department said it believes this is the first deadly elk attack in the state.(Courtesy USDA | Courtesy USDA)
By David Baker and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona has died more than a week after being trampled by an elk at her home, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the attack happened on the afternoon of Oct. 26 at her house in the Hualapai Mountains.

Authorities said her husband was away at that time and found his wife on the ground in the back yard with severe injuries when he returned around 6 p.m.

There was a bucket of spilled corn nearby, which could be the reason the elk was there.

The husband called 911, and his wife was taken to the Kingman Regional Medical Center before going to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

The Game and Fish Department said the woman was put into a medical-induced coma. On Friday, she died.

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner ruled the death as an accident.

The Game and Fish Department said it believes this is the first deadly elk attack in Arizona. Officers with the agency went door-to-door after the attack warning people to not approach or feed elk in the area.

Feeding is one of the main reasons why wildlife gets violent toward humans.

Game and Fish said in 2015, two kids were hurt when a food-seeking elk circled a picnic table where they were eating in the Hualapai Mountains.

In 2021, an elk severely injured a woman’s head after it got used to humans in Pine.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit that prompted Papillion-La Vista schools to take precautions Tuesday afternoon ended...
Papillion-La Vista schools on alert as suspect flees traffic stop
The Nebraska Attorney General's office announced Tuesday that the state is suing Premier Pools,...
Nebraska Attorney General suing pool business after 6 News investigation
Omaha Steaks Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omaha Steaks)
Omaha Steaks making major changes
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says a weekend homicide in northwest Omaha has been ruled...
Douglas County Attorney says Omaha weekend homicide was in self-defense
Possible eruption in Iceland in the coming days
Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption

Latest News

FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in...
Adidas says it may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye
FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8...
Price set on first FDA-approved postpartum depression pill
Mild weather for the weekend and next week
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Interstate 80 Crash Wednesday Morning
6 First Alert Traffic: Major crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha delays Wednesday commute
Pleasant but windy weather today
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast