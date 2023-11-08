Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More mild air Wednesday but blustery as well

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with temperatures in the 40s and some pretty quiet conditions. There is a push of some cooler air settling in over the next few days but it will be a gradual cool down. I still expect us to jump into the mid 60s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

There may be a few sprinkles at times during the middle of the day from any thicker clouds but most of us will stay completely dry. The bigger story today will be the north wind with gusts up over 30 mph likely all afternoon and evening. An isolated gust to near 40 mph wouldn’t surprise me.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

Those winds will settle down tonight allowing temperatures to settle into the lower 30s by Thursday morning. Abundant sunshine will still allow us to warm to near 60 degrees Thursday with a bit of a west breeze to 30 mph at times. Friday has been trending cooler but still near average.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The weekend is still looking nice and a bit above average with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. The next chance of rain looks to be sometime Saturday evening into the overnight if this one can develop into something meaningful.

Almost Friday (WOWT)

