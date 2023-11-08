We are Local
Residents displaced after discarded smoking materials ignite house fire in Omaha

Fire investigators say smoking materials are to blame for a blaze that ravaged an Omaha home on Wednesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Department crews were called to a house fire in a neighborhood near Lauritzen Gardens on Wednesday.

The OFD report states that the fire ignited from discarded smoking materials, and ruled in an accidental fire.

Omaha firefighters were called to a house fire Monday, Nov. 8, 2023, in a neighborhood near...
At 11:34 a.m., crews responding to the fire near Sixth and Cedar streets saw heavy flames on the enclosed porch at the front of the single-family home, according to the OFD report.

Firefighters had control of the fire 10 minutes after it was declared a working fire, according to the report.

“Occupants were at home at the time of the fire and were alerted by smoke detectors inside the home,” the report states. “The occupants were able to escape and the fire was quickly brought under control by fire crews.”

Omaha firefighters were called to a house fire Monday, Nov. 8, 2023, in a neighborhood near...
The OFD report estimates that about $47,500 in damages was done to the house, valued at $131,900. About half the $20,000 in contents were also reported as a loss.

OFD dispatched three engines, two trucks, and a medic team to the fire. The American Red Cross was also contacted to offer aid to the displaced residents.

