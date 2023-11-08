Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in southeast Lincoln Tuesday evening.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway to the report of a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle at 6 p.m.

LPD said when officers arrived, they took over life-saving measures on the motorcycle rider, as he was thrown from his motorcycle. Officers continued to provide life-saving measures until LFR arrived on the scene.

The motorcycle rider, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The intersection of S. 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway will remain closed for several hours while LPD completes its investigation.

LPD asks those with information to call their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.