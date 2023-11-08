We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in southeast Lincoln

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened at a southeast Lincoln intersection Tuesday evening.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in southeast Lincoln Tuesday evening.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway to the report of a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle at 6 p.m.

LPD said when officers arrived, they took over life-saving measures on the motorcycle rider, as he was thrown from his motorcycle. Officers continued to provide life-saving measures until LFR arrived on the scene.

The motorcycle rider, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The intersection of S. 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway will remain closed for several hours while LPD completes its investigation.

LPD asks those with information to call their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog bit three children at a Holy Name Catholic School in Omaha on Monday.
Dog bites three children outside Omaha elementary school
A pursuit that prompted Papillion-La Vista schools to take precautions Tuesday afternoon ended...
Papillion-La Vista schools on alert Tuesday afternoon
The Nebraska Attorney General's office announced Tuesday that the state is suing Premier Pools,...
Nebraska Attorney General suing pool business after 6 News report
The Nebraska State Patrol apprehended a juvenile Friday afternoon following a stolen vehicle...
Nebraska state troopers take 17-year-old into custody after pursuit
Omaha Steaks Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omaha Steaks)
Omaha Steaks making major changes

Latest News

First Round Blackstone
Future Omaha streetcar stop in front of Blackstone business seen as ‘opportunity’
Omaha Steaks now has a new CEO -- the first non-family member to lead the company.
Omaha Steaks announces new CEO
The dog who bit three children at an Omaha elementary school playground has been euthanized.
Dog who bit three children at Omaha elementary school euthanized
The dog who bit three children at an Omaha elementary school playground has been euthanized.
Dog that bit 3 children at Omaha elementary school playground euthanized