We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

New ‘Mean Girls’ movie releases first trailer

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12. (Source: Paramount Pictures via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – That is SO fetch!

The first trailer for the new “Mean Girls” movie musical was released Wednesday morning, giving fans a look at all the beloved characters.

The movie is based on the Broadway musical adaptation of the original 2004 film.

According to IMDB, the film stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, and Jon Hamm as Coach Carr.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who both starred in the original 2004 film, return as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

Fey, who wrote both the 2004 movie and the stage musical, returns as a screenwriter and producer.

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit that prompted Papillion-La Vista schools to take precautions Tuesday afternoon ended...
Papillion-La Vista schools on alert as suspect flees traffic stop
The Nebraska Attorney General's office announced Tuesday that the state is suing Premier Pools,...
Nebraska Attorney General suing pool business after 6 News investigation
Omaha Steaks Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omaha Steaks)
Omaha Steaks making major changes
Possible eruption in Iceland in the coming days
Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says a weekend homicide in northwest Omaha has been ruled...
Douglas County Attorney says Omaha weekend homicide was in self-defense

Latest News

A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
Officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion in Texas
The NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology says the nearly 11-foot whale was found...
Necropsy shows whale washed up on coast had swallowed a balloon
“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12. (Source: Paramount Pictures via CNN Newsource)
'Mean Girls' trailer