We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska AG warns of increase in bank scams

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has provided tips to avoid falling victim to bank scams.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has provided tips to avoid falling victim to bank scams.(Free-to-use)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Attorney General Mike Hilgers is urging all Nebraskans to remain vigilant in the face of bank scams.

The Federal Trade Commission reported a tenfold increase in bank scams over the past three years.

According to the AG’s office, scams usually start with fake emails or text messages from a bank that seem legitimate. The messages may even press customers with a fraud alert or a security warning to imply an emergency.

RELATED: Omaha woman loses $20,000 after text scam leads to bank fraud

From there, scammers can direct customers to fake websites in order to steal personal financial information, such as account numbers and passwords.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has provided tips to avoid falling victim to one of these scams:

  • Know that your bank will never ask you to provide or confirm personal details or confidential information via text or email.
  • Look for red flags like strange formatting, typos, incorrect grammar or spelling.
  • Be wary of messages that provide links, email addresses, or phone numbers that ask you to click or respond.
  • Finally, do not respond to any message claiming to be from a bank that you don’t use.
  • When in doubt, contact your bank directly and immediately change your passwords and personal identification number.

For more information and tips, click here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit that prompted Papillion-La Vista schools to take precautions Tuesday afternoon ended...
Papillion-La Vista schools on alert as suspect flees traffic stop
The Nebraska Attorney General's office announced Tuesday that the state is suing Premier Pools,...
Nebraska Attorney General suing pool business after 6 News investigation
Possible eruption in Iceland in the coming days
Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption
Omaha Steaks Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omaha Steaks)
Omaha Steaks making major changes
Nebraska vs Maryland
How to watch the Nebraska-Maryland football game live on Saturday

Latest News

A crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha caused major traffic delays in the Wednesday morning commute.
Morning crash on I-80 in Omaha causes delays
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
The largest waterfowl in North America, trumpeter swans are colored white with a black bill and...
3 trumpeter swans killed in northwest Nebraska
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa Attorney General files appeal to uphold state’s abortion law