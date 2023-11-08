Nebraska AG warns of increase in bank scams

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Attorney General Mike Hilgers is urging all Nebraskans to remain vigilant in the face of bank scams.

The Federal Trade Commission reported a tenfold increase in bank scams over the past three years.

According to the AG’s office, scams usually start with fake emails or text messages from a bank that seem legitimate. The messages may even press customers with a fraud alert or a security warning to imply an emergency.

From there, scammers can direct customers to fake websites in order to steal personal financial information, such as account numbers and passwords.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has provided tips to avoid falling victim to one of these scams:

Know that your bank will never ask you to provide or confirm personal details or confidential information via text or email.

Look for red flags like strange formatting, typos, incorrect grammar or spelling.

Be wary of messages that provide links, email addresses, or phone numbers that ask you to click or respond.

Finally, do not respond to any message claiming to be from a bank that you don’t use.

When in doubt, contact your bank directly and immediately change your passwords and personal identification number.

For more information and tips, click here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.