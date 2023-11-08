The ‘Light Queen’ and her team gear up for the holidays in Downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - They call her the Light Queen.

“I’ve done this for a lot of years. People count on me to be here. I’m that central person they call or text or email. And it’s fun. It’s just a lot of fun,” said Shelly Stokes.

Stokes, the president of Spaghetti Works, got the title five years ago when construction on the Gene Leahy Mall pulled the plug on the downtown lights.

“We did it just with windows and we lit things up,” she said.

At that time, Stokes helped rally the shops in the Old Market to fill the darkness.

“We were just lucky enough to have a good group of people that said, ‘We’ll do this’”

Now, with the same holiday cheer and much more planning, the annual holiday lights live on. But that doesn’t come without preparation and hard work. Hundreds of thousands of lights are being put up for the season, and it’s a year-round effort for some.

“It’s just exciting to get to this piece and watch it all light up,” said Stokes.

In the months leading up to the winter, Shelly works with various organizations to lay out where to put lights and what new decorations to add. It doesn’t come without challenges.

“We’ve had weather that has changed that. We’ve had power problems in different buildings,” she said.

But the show must go on. The Old Market is lit in part by Nick Stangl with Christmas Decor. Stangl can be seen throughout the fall on a lift decorating the Old Market. While it may look like he’s just tossing lights on trees, he said there’s an art to it. And because of the height of the trees and the narrowness of some areas, it’s not the prettiest operation.

Stangl’s holiday responsibilities last the entire year. When he’s not putting up or taking down lights, he’s checking and double-checking to make sure they’re working.

“It’s a lot a lot of work and a lot of patience you need to do it. But in November once it’s all lit up coming down here with my family, even being a part of it. It’s so bright. It’s so nice,” said Stangl. “Basically the pride of having that comes with having done it all and everybody down here seeing it.”

Stangl said every year he, his wife, and his two kids come to stay in an Old Market hotel, enjoy a carriage ride, and take in the holiday lights.

“It gets everybody in a really good mood,” said Stokes. “You can’t be in an area of twinkle lights and not be happy! You just can’t.”

The Light Queen doesn’t get a crown. Instead, her jewels adorn the buildings of the Old Market, and she shares the joy.

The lighting ceremony downtown will happen the Saturday after Thanksgiving this year.

