Lewis Central building struggles to continue after $90 million bond fails

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Tuesday was a tough Election Night for those in charge of Lewis Central Community Schools.

The $90 million school bond failed.

While more people said “yes” than “no,” Iowa law requires school bonds to have a supermajority — so a 60% approval in order to pass.

Superintendent Brent Hoesing told 6 News on Wednesday that he’s disappointed, adding that the needs don’t go away.

“We have full-time people HVAC people on staff and all they do all day long is troubleshoot because of our aging systems,” Hoesing said. “We have a middle school that smells like a sewer because the sewer underneath is original to 1960. we can’t really fix these unless we have community support.”

The strong summer storms tore apart chunks of the roof to the Lewis Central swiming pool. Insurance only covered the damage.

Other parts that needed replacing because of age would have been handled by the bond.

Hoesing said the district of 3,200 kids will have to continue to do more with less and deal with larger class sizes and move forward with portable classrooms.

State law doesn’t allow Lewis Central to try again for the bond issue until 2025, and even then, it takes three more years to build a school.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.