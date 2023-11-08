We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

How to watch the Nebraska-Maryland football game live on Saturday

Yes, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock watch the Huskers play the Terrapins this weekend.
Nebraska vs Maryland
Nebraska vs Maryland(10/11 NOW)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - “Where can I watch the Husker game this weekend?”

It’s a popular question during football season, and one that most Nebraska fans typically don’t have trouble nailing down on their own or with a little help from Huskers.com.

And there’s usually pretty simple answer.

For example, next Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Wisconsin will be televised on NBC; and the 11 a.m. home game versus Iowa is set to air on CBS.

But this Saturday’s game schedule has many fans perplexed, or worse.

Nebraskans not traveling to Lincoln to catch the 11 a.m. game against Maryland live from Memorial Stadium will have to subscribe to Peacock to see it for themselves. The NBC streaming service will be only place to see the game on your own personal TV or device.

According to its website, subscriptions start at $5.99 monthly, or $59.99 for a year. The fine print says you can cancel anytime, but also notes that the subscription auto-renews.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog bit three children at a Holy Name Catholic School in Omaha on Monday.
Dog bites three children outside Omaha elementary school
The Nebraska State Patrol apprehended a juvenile Friday afternoon following a stolen vehicle...
Nebraska state troopers take 17-year-old into custody after pursuit
Couple in northwest Lancaster County found shot in their home
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Missing Lincoln man has ‘gone off the grid’, sheriff’s office says
Nebraska DMV introduces protocol for motorcyclists to receive no-helmet waiver

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: QB Heinrich Haarberg Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
FULL VIDEO: QB Heinrich Haarberg Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
Heinrich Haarberg speaks to the media on Nov. 7, 2023.
Mental Game: Haarberg focused on decluttering his mind
FULL VIDEO: LB Mikai Gbayor Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
FULL VIDEO: LB Mikai Gbayor Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
FULL VIDEO: DL Nash Hutmacher Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
FULL VIDEO: DL Nash Hutmacher Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)