Future Omaha streetcar stop in front of Blackstone business seen as ‘opportunity’

First Round Blackstone
First Round Blackstone(Marlo Lundak | WOWT 6 News)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday morning, city officials released more information about the future Omaha streetcar including conceptual designs, where stops and charging stations will be, and updates on the overall project progress.

Among the updates was the announcement that the streetcar will end about three blocks shy of its original turnaround spot at 42nd and Saddle Creek Road.

Now, it will end in the Blackstone district at 39th and Farnam. Conceptual designs show the final stop will also include a charging station for streetcars that are not in use.

One business says they’re viewing it as an opportunity.

“First Round is a 90s-themed sports bar, we started it just to be a little bit different than the other sports bars you get around Omaha, we know there are a lot of options,” says one of the owners and general managers of First Round, Richie Goll. “We’re smaller, more intimate, all made from scratch food, all local art, everything like that.”

First Round has only been in Blackstone for a few months, but Goll says opening the business there was an easy decision.

“It’s an up-and-coming district, everything kind of been restored and revamped around here, it’s a big district, and it gets a lot of foot traffic,” he adds.

But now, changes await. The final stop of the Omaha streetcar will be on First Round’s doorstep.

“You know anything to get more people down here where you don’t have to worry about as much parking is better,” Goll adds.

“They’re putting a new parking garage in, which is great, but anything that brings more traffic to the area, easier transportation from downtown, the more people that can see what Blackstone has to offer, I think the better.”

While the streetcar could appease the district’s parking issues, construction could take months.

For Goll? It’s not an issue.

“There’s construction everywhere,” he says, laughing. “Just up here on 42nd Street, they’ve been doing the roads for what seems like forever, so we’re not worried about construction. People are going to come and get to where they need to be with construction anyway.”

Omaha leaders are certain the streetcar will bring growth and opportunity.

Goll and his team are hoping for that, too.

“Nothing we can do about it right? So make the best of it,” he says. “If it’s going to stop anywhere in Blackstone, it might as well stop in front of us.”

